Advocate Group LLC Buys 717 Shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO)

Advocate Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,724 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 493 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 5,754.5% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 644 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto by 577.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 922 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $55.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.38. Rio Tinto PLC has a 52-week low of $51.67 and a 52-week high of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RIO. Clarkson Capital raised Rio Tinto to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

