Monte Financial Group LLC Acquires 5,591 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Monte Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises 2.7% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 989 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,349 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG opened at $125.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.62. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.52 and a fifty-two week high of $138.18.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.18%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.48.

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. This represents a 7.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

