Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 366,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,785,000 after purchasing an additional 248,333 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 6,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 32,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMM opened at $143.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.14. The company has a market capitalization of $77.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03. 3M Company has a 52 week low of $98.26 and a 52 week high of $156.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a return on equity of 96.19% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Analysts forecast that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Bank of America raised their price target on 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,663.64. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,045.54. The trade was a 56.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

