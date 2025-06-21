First PREMIER Bank Reduces Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 122,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,207,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 154.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $124.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.41. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $103.07 and a 1 year high of $137.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.