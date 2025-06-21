Intact Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 55.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,913,921 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042,690 shares during the period. Rogers Communication comprises approximately 2.7% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communication were worth $77,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Rogers Communication by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communication by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 218,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Rogers Communication by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communication by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communication by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 102,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RCI. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rogers Communication from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank cut Rogers Communication from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $27.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average is $27.84. Rogers Communication, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Rogers Communication had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rogers Communication, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. This is an increase from Rogers Communication’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Rogers Communication’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.66%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

