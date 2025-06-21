Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 119.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $272.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.64 and a fifty-two week high of $277.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.38.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

