First PREMIER Bank Purchases 828 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 58.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,529,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,686,000 after buying an additional 9,879,078 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,319,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,727,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,785,000 after purchasing an additional 562,175 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,401,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,771,000 after purchasing an additional 394,782 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,267,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,751,000 after purchasing an additional 149,004 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ EMXC opened at $60.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $63.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.7114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

