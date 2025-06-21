Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $52.65 Million Position in Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,190,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 133,253 shares during the quarter. Gildan Activewear comprises approximately 1.8% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $52,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forge First Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 26,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 27,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 262.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 32,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIL. Barclays began coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.91.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $55.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $711.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.75%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

