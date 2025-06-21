Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 506,390 Shares of Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 291,070 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 506,390 shares during the period. Bank Of Montreal comprises approximately 1.0% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank Of Montreal were worth $27,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Bank Of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BMO. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank Of Montreal from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

Bank Of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of Bank Of Montreal stock opened at $105.07 on Friday. Bank Of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $76.98 and a fifty-two week high of $109.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.16.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84. Bank Of Montreal had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank Of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.1801 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank Of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.33%.

Bank Of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

