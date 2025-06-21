Putney Financial Group LLC Sells 112 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Putney Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $91,780,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,682,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,393,000 after buying an additional 207,427 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $577,012,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $198.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.65. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $210.67.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $190.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Baird R W raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.64.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,175,682.80. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total transaction of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,746.60. This trade represents a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

