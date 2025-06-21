Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Position Increased by Rockline Wealth Management LLC

Rockline Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $397.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $412.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $487.84. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $627.88. The company has a market capitalization of $149.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 10.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $605.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,188.31. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

