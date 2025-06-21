Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $207,000 Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1,440.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,133. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded Digital Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.76.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR opened at $175.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.47. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.95 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The company has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a PE ratio of 163.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 456.07%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

