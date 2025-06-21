Rockline Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

Rockline Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Moody’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Moody’s by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,712,000 after acquiring an additional 31,780 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.08, for a total value of $192,178.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,537.92. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $475.00 to $456.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $504.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Moody’s from $610.00 to $572.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Moody’s from $585.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Moody’s from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Moody’s

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO opened at $469.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $466.06 and a 200 day moving average of $472.55. Moody’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $378.71 and a 52-week high of $531.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.25. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.37% and a net margin of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 32.47%.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.