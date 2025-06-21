L.M. Kohn & Company Sells 1,779 Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

L.M. Kohn & Company lowered its stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,198 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,980,630,000 after acquiring an additional 57,182,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,282,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 22,512,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,872,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535,335 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2,905.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,989,463 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,278,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on F. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F opened at $10.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ford Motor Company has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

