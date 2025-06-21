Putney Financial Group LLC Has $301,000 Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Putney Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 604 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TMO. Argus reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.30.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,188.31. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $397.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $487.84. The firm has a market cap of $149.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.09%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

