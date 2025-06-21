Rockline Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

Rockline Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 73.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $124.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. Nucor Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.59 and a 1 year high of $170.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.73.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $4,115,065.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,590,128.67. The trade was a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Further Reading

