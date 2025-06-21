Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Stock Price Up 2% – Time to Buy?

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.94 and last traded at $7.94. Approximately 102,648 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 76,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.17). Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa AG will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.2226 dividend. This is a positive change from Deutsche Lufthansa’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Lufthansa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.30%.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Lufthansa

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) by 11,248.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

