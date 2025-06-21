Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Boosts Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC raised its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Select Medical accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,955 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 217.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 963.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,078 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Select Medical from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Benchmark raised shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Select Medical Stock Down 0.6%

SEM opened at $14.83 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Corporation has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $40.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.44. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The health services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Select Medical had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Corporation will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

Select Medical announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 42.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Select Medical news, Director Parvinderjit S. Khanuja acquired 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $315,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,636.78. The trade was a 47.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 714,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,861,288. The trade was a 23.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

