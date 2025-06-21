Pacific Capital Partners Ltd Purchases Shares of 87,500 Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Pacific Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 87,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,748,000. Arcosa comprises about 4.3% of Pacific Capital Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Arcosa as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,666,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,143,000 after buying an additional 14,207 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,016,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,831,000 after buying an additional 536,349 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,702,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,721,000 after buying an additional 60,818 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,254,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,715,000 after buying an additional 14,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,107,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,172,000 after buying an additional 42,842 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcosa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $84.75 on Friday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.11 and a 52 week high of $113.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.20. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 12.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcosa

In related news, VP Eric D. Hurst sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $73,955.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,199.84. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,616 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $744,422.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,406.40. The trade was a 40.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Featured Articles

