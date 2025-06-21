Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Here’s Why

Coloplast A/S Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.17 and last traded at $9.21. Approximately 185,521 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 196,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLPBY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Coloplast A/S from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays downgraded Coloplast A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coloplast A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Coloplast A/S Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Coloplast A/S had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 27.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coloplast A/S Sponsored ADR will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coloplast A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.0389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 2.02%. Coloplast A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments.

Featured Stories

