Third Point Investors (LON:TPOU) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Third Point Investors Limited (LON:TPOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 24.80 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 24.70 ($0.33). Approximately 4,374 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 14,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.50 ($0.33).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 24.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £435.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.55.

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Third Point LLC. The fund invests its entire corpus in Third Point Offshore Fund Ltd. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 TR USD. The fund was formed on July 20, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

