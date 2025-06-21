Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.83 and last traded at $22.89. Approximately 93,804 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 64,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.92.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 32,400.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

