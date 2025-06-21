Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Shares Down 2.5% – What’s Next?

Fortescue Ltd. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.44 and last traded at $19.58. 73,988 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 93,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.09.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSUGY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fortescue from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup upgraded Fortescue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.
Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company provides port towage services; owns and operates rail and port facilities; and focuses on producing green energy and green hydrogen, including derivatives comprising green ammonia.
