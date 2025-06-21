Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Shares Down 2.5% – What’s Next?

Fortescue Ltd. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FSUGYGet Free Report) fell 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.44 and last traded at $19.58. 73,988 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 93,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.09.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSUGY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fortescue from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup upgraded Fortescue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.57.

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company provides port towage services; owns and operates rail and port facilities; and focuses on producing green energy and green hydrogen, including derivatives comprising green ammonia.

