Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €21.45 ($24.66) and last traded at €21.55 ($24.77). Approximately 1,562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 14,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.75 ($25.00).

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.33. The company has a market capitalization of $230.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €20.66 and a 200 day moving average of €21.19.

About Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft provides engineering services. It operates through three segments: Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics. The Digital Engineering segments designs vehicle components for interior, exterior, powertrain, chassis, or body, as well as the development of complete vehicles, including numerical analysis.

