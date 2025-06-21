Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Trading Down 2.2% – What’s Next?

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 38,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 70,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Separately, Cormark raised Bonterra Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.76.

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

