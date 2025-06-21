ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Barings Bdc, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Barings Bdc, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,514 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barings Bdc were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barings Bdc by 37.2% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 16,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Barings Bdc by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 48,543 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings Bdc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings Bdc by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 152,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 70,691 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings Bdc by 107.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 46,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 24,152 shares in the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBDC opened at $9.05 on Friday. Barings Bdc, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $953.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Barings Bdc ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $64.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.78 million. Barings Bdc had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barings Bdc, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.50%. Barings Bdc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.64%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BBDC shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Barings Bdc from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Barings Bdc from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Barings Bdc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Byers acquired 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $77,343.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,734 shares in the company, valued at $531,035.26. This trade represents a 17.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth A. Murray bought 3,400 shares of Barings Bdc stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $30,056.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,387 shares in the company, valued at $224,421.08. This represents a 15.46% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 49,997 shares of company stock worth $452,844. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

