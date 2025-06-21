SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) is ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF comprises 3.9% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $20,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 24,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $671,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $78.10 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $96.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.65.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

