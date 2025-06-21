Praxis Investment Management Inc. Sells 550 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,898,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,314,000 after purchasing an additional 919,424 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,225,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,151,000 after purchasing an additional 142,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,910,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,893,000 after purchasing an additional 67,292 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,411,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,346,000 after purchasing an additional 320,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,265,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,999,000 after purchasing an additional 685,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE HLT opened at $248.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.63 and a 200-day moving average of $243.54. The stock has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.04 and a 52-week high of $275.22.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.50%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLT. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $233.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (down previously from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.56.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

