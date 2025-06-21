North Growth Management Ltd. Increases Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,486 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,121,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.50.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE:WST opened at $216.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.43 and a fifty-two week high of $352.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.97.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.24 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

