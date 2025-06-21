Covea Finance Has $14.43 Million Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Covea Finance raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance owned 0.06% of Teledyne Technologies worth $14,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,612,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,604,922,000 after buying an additional 46,479 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,723,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $799,734,000 after buying an additional 13,607 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,316,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $610,962,000 after buying an additional 20,165 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,042,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,788,000 after buying an additional 27,454 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TDY shares. Wall Street Zen raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.50.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $486.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $380.63 and a twelve month high of $522.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $482.86 and its 200-day moving average is $484.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.03. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.