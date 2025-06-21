Hays (LON:HAS) Shares Down 12% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) dropped 12% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 55.70 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 61.82 ($0.83). Approximately 10,272,881 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 5,966,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.22 ($0.94).

Hays Trading Up 4.0%

The company has a market cap of £1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 71.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 74.65.

Insider Transactions at Hays

In related news, insider Michael Findlay acquired 34,382 shares of Hays stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £19,941.56 ($26,817.59). Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Hays

