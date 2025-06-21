WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives $212.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $212.63.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WCC. KeyCorp upped their price target on WESCO International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on WESCO International from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on WESCO International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on WESCO International from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th.

Get WESCO International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WCC

WESCO International Price Performance

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $178.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.92 and a 200 day moving average of $173.49. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $125.21 and a 52 week high of $216.17.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 13.40%. WESCO International’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4538 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

Insider Activity at WESCO International

In related news, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total transaction of $550,196.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,346,262.34. This trade represents a 9.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCC. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 46.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in WESCO International by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in WESCO International by 21.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in WESCO International by 27.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WESCO International

(Get Free Report

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.