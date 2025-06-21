PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,369,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,508,210,000 after acquiring an additional 756,937 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in PPG Industries by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,567,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,262,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,041 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,546,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $660,752,000 after purchasing an additional 93,455 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,726,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $564,596,000 after buying an additional 271,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 482.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,337,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $518,132,000 after buying an additional 3,592,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (down previously from $143.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

NYSE:PPG opened at $108.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $90.24 and a one year high of $137.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.94. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 58.24%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

