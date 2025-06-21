Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Holdings Raised by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $33,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,548,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $388,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,367. This trade represents a 21.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total transaction of $118,596.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,599.36. This trade represents a 10.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,188 shares of company stock worth $13,578,866 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SFM shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.79.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

NASDAQ SFM opened at $165.96 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.62 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

