Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases Shares of 2,394 Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $111.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.26. Dollar General Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $135.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 45.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DG. Bank of America boosted their price target on Dollar General from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $718,223.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,646,027.76. The trade was a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $222,497.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,619. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,349. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

