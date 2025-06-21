Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 92 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial increased its stake in GE Vernova by 990.4% during the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,763,000.

GEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $437.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $387.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.56.

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $486.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $425.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.71. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.01 and a 1 year high of $500.72. The company has a market capitalization of $132.76 billion, a PE ratio of 70.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.97.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

