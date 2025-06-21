Nilsine Partners LLC Acquires 3,177 Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC owned 0.79% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,183,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,033,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 40,857 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 487.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 112,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 93,016 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average is $41.51. The company has a market capitalization of $493.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

