iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,062 shares during the period. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF accounts for about 1.6% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,642,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,671,000 after buying an additional 411,069 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,985,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,369,000 after buying an additional 544,950 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 4,423.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,480,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,087,000 after buying an additional 2,425,576 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,194,000 after buying an additional 210,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 161.4% during the 4th quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 2,180,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,962,000 after buying an additional 1,346,255 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

ICSH stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.54. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $50.29 and a 52 week high of $50.77.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

