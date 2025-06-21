Tower View Wealth Management LLC Sells 41 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tower View Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Weinberger Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $547.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $533.67. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $563.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

