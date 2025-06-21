Canton Hathaway LLC Invests $67,000 in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP)

Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 51,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Canton Hathaway LLC owned about 0.23% of Network-1 Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTIP. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20,245 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Network-1 Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NTIP stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $1.78. The company has a market cap of $29.71 million, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.07.

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development, licensing, and protection of intellectual property assets. The company owns 100 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio related to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim technology in IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and computers, as well as automobiles; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies related to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.

