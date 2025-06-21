Canton Hathaway LLC Makes New $120,000 Investment in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 402.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Copia Wealth Management grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 135.2% in the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 1,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.33. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 3.34.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

