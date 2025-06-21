Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Sells 5,995 Shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC reduced its holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,995 shares during the period. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.48% of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,534,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 1,521,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,528,000 after purchasing an additional 80,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $642,000.

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Stock Performance

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average is $23.96. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65.

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Profile

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

