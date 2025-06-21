Record (LON:REC) Posts Earnings Results

Record (LON:REC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 5.03 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Record had a return on equity of 680.45% and a net margin of 430.56%.

Record Stock Performance

LON:REC opened at GBX 58 ($0.78) on Friday. Record has a twelve month low of GBX 45 ($0.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 72 ($0.97). The company has a market capitalization of £114.06 million, a P/E ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 54.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 53.33.

Record Company Profile

Record Financial Group is a leading specialist currency and asset manager with $102.7 billion in Assets Under Management Equivalents (as of 28th June 2024) for institutional clients, with global offices across London, Frankfurt, Zürich and Düsseldorf.

We have over 40 years’ experience in passive and active currency hedging, as well as return-seeking strategies.

