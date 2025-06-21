Record (LON:REC) Posts Earnings Results

Record (LON:REC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 5.03 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Record had a return on equity of 680.45% and a net margin of 430.56%.
Record Stock Performance
LON:REC opened at GBX 58 ($0.78) on Friday. Record has a twelve month low of GBX 45 ($0.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 72 ($0.97). The company has a market capitalization of £114.06 million, a P/E ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 54.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 53.33.
Record Company Profile
We have over 40 years’ experience in passive and active currency hedging, as well as return-seeking strategies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Record
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/16 – 06/20
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- New All-Time Highs Coming for Broadcom? Wall Street Says Yes
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Overheated Market? Analysts Watch These Red Flags
Receive News & Ratings for Record Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Record and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.