Bonfire Financial Sells 1,328 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Bonfire Financial lowered its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Bonfire Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bonfire Financial owned 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,430,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 613,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,789,000 after purchasing an additional 55,065 shares during the last quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 41,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $77.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $81.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.43.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

