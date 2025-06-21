Tower View Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,966 Shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER)

Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aercap were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Aercap by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aercap by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Aercap by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Aercap by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Aercap Stock Performance

NYSE:AER opened at $115.23 on Friday. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a twelve month low of $82.21 and a twelve month high of $118.07. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.74.

Aercap Dividend Announcement

Aercap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.99. Aercap had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

Aercap declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aercap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Aercap to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aercap from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Aercap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Aercap from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.25.

Aercap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

