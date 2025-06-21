Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Trading Up 66.7% – Here’s Why

Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 66.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 410,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 676% from the average daily volume of 52,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Southern Empire Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03.

About Southern Empire Resources

Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metals and mineral resources in North America. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as Owl Capital Corp. and changed its name to Southern Empire Resources Corp. in March 2018. Southern Empire Resources Corp.

