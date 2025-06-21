Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). 156,262,875 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 61,678,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £960,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.20.
About Wishbone Gold
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
