Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Trading Down 11.8% – What’s Next?

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 11.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 122,128,156 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 69,429,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

The company has a market capitalization of £4.45 million, a PE ratio of -534.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

