Daniel Barnholden Purchases 10,000 Shares of Luca Mining Corp. (CVE:LUC) Stock

Luca Mining Corp. (CVE:LUC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Daniel Barnholden bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.31 per share, with a total value of C$13,128.00.

Luca Mining Price Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Luca Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luca Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.