Citizens Jmp Downgrades Guild (NYSE:GHLD) to Hold

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Citizens Jmp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GHLD. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Guild in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Guild to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Guild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Guild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guild in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.
Guild Trading Up 0.2%
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guild
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHLD. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Guild by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Guild by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Guild by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Guild by 419.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 125,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 101,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Guild by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 344,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.
About Guild
Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
